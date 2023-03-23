Logo
Business

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights: Report
Business

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights: Report

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights: Report
General view of an English Premier League stadium before a match. (Photo: Reuters/Tony Obrien)
23 Mar 2023 06:58PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 07:39PM)
Apple is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Mar 23), citing people familiar with the situation.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, the report said.

Apple and the Premier League did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as US audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.

Last year, Major League Soccer and Apple TV had announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade.

Amazon.com too is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, according to a report from The Information in December.

Source: Reuters

