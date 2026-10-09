Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

Oct 9 : Apple has told some of its suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 9 : Apple has told some of its suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.
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