Business

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce
Business

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

25 Oct 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 05:39PM)
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.

The share of more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60 per cent of the total output from the initially planned 50 per cent, and it could rise to 65 per cent in the future, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The report also said that rising U.S. interest rates could crimp consumer spending, undermining the demand for iPhones in the first quarter of 2023. This could lead to a 14 per cent year-on-year drop in production to 52 million units.

Analysts have in the past said iPhone 14's Pro and Pro Max versions were selling at a brisk pace, although demand for the base model, typically Apple's best seller, has been underwhelming.

Last month, the company said it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China to hedge risks arising from the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

TrendForce estimates the share of Apple's output from India to exceed 5 per cent in 2023 and increase over the years.

Source: Reuters

