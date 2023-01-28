Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

28 Jan 2023 12:22AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 12:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc is developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people who worked on the headset.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality content for its MR headset.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mixed reality is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual-world reaction.

The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc's Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.