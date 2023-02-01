Logo
Business

Apple distributor Redington's Q3 profit falls as costs outpace topline growth
Apple distributor Redington's Q3 profit falls as costs outpace topline growth

01 Feb 2023 07:27PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 07:27PM)
CHENNAI : Redington (India) Ltd, the country's biggest Apple and IT products distributor, reported a 2 per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as ballooning expenses countered record revenue.

For Redington, which distributes electronic products made by Apple and Dell among others, consolidated profit slipped to 3.8 billion rupees ($46.4 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Companies across the globe have had to battle higher transportation and raw material costs as the Russia-Ukraine war led to an increase in the prices of several major commodities.

Redington's expenses rose about 32 per cent to 212.2 billion rupees, narrowly outpacing a near-31 per cent jump in revenue from operations to a record 216.74 billion rupees.

The company said revenue from Singapore, India and South Asia (SISA) increased nearly 29 per cent, while that from the rest of the world, including the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, rose around 32 per cent.

Chennai-based Redington's topline went up even as the gadget distributor cautioned demand for remote-working equipment likely declined with people gradually returning to offices.

High inflation and interest rates as well as weaker currencies in markets where Redington operates posed further challenges.

Redington shares, which rose 25 per cent in 2022 and 2 per cent last month, closed over 1 per cent lower at 182.65 rupees on Wednesday.

($1 = 81.8750 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

