Apple to drop customer mask requirement at many US stores - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A customer listens to music at the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
05 Nov 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 03:57AM)
Apple Inc will remove its mask mandate for customers at many US retail stores from Friday as COVID-19 cases decline, Bloomberg News reported.

More than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it gradually, the report said on Thursday, citing an internal memo to Apple retail employees.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus had previously prompted many tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft Corp, to tighten their defenses.

The mask mandate will continue for Apple's retail employees, the report added.

Source: Reuters

