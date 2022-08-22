Logo
Apple expands self-repair support to MacBooks
People look at MacBook Airs at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

22 Aug 2022 10:03PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:03PM)
Apple Inc said on Monday it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home, months after launching the service for iPhones.

Apple said genuine parts and service tools will be available starting Aug. 23. Customers can buy the repair kits or rent it for one-time use for $49.

Self repairs are possible only on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 chips.

In April, Apple launched self-repair services for select iPhones models in the United States, with plans to expand the service to Europe this year.

The development comes close on the heels of Apple agreeing to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to "butterfly" keyboards on some models of MacBook laptop.

Source: Reuters

