Apple files appeal notice in copyright lawsuit against cybersecurity firm
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

18 Aug 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 04:14AM)
Apple Inc on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal in a copyright case it brought against cybersecurity firm Corellium LLC in 2019.

Corellium sells tools to allow security researchers access to a "virtual" software-based version of the iPhone. In its suit, Apple alleged Corellium violated copyrights to its iOS operating system.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed many of Apple's claims in a summary judgment last year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

