Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple to fund pay-later loans off its own balance sheet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple to fund pay-later loans off its own balance sheet

Apple to fund pay-later loans off its own balance sheet

A smartphone with the Apple Pay logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustratio

09 Jun 2022 06:27AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc plans to fund loans for its forthcoming Apple Pay Later service off its corporate balance sheet, the company said on Wednesday.

Apple said its treasury department will decide the exact mechanism it will use to fund the loans and funding sources may shift over time. Loans and creditworthiness decisions will be handled by a wholly owned subsidiary, Apple Financing LLC.

Apple announced the pay-later service this week, offering to split purchases up into four equal payments over six weeks. The service will launch later this year along with Apple's latest operating systems for iPhones and iPads and will put it into competition with existing buy-now, pay-later firms such as Affirm Holdings Inc and Block Inc's Afterpay.

Apple's pay-later loans will have zero interest and no fees of any kind. To judge creditworthiness, Apple said it plans to use a soft pull of a customer's credit and other data, such as the customer's purchase and payment history with Apple in both its stores and online services such as the App Store.

To use the pay-later service, Apple customers will have to connect a debit card to their Apple Pay account to fund repayment of the loans. A quarter of the purchase price for approved loans will be due at the time of purchase, and, like other debit card transactions, Apple will run an instant check to ensure there are sufficient funds to cover the upfront payment.

Apple will offer the loans anywhere that Apple Pay is accepted, both online and in physical retail stores. The payments to merchants will be made over the MasterCard network through a payment credential issued by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Apple said.

Apple Financing LLC has lending licenses in all U.S. states where such pay-later services are allowed, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us