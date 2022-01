Apple gets closer to US$3 trillion market value

Apple Inc on Monday inched closer to US$3 trillion in market value with the iPhone maker's shares gaining on the first day of trading this year.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

The company's shares were up 2.2per cent at US$181.56 in mid-day trading. It needs to hit US$182.86 to reach the milestone.

