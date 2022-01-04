Logo
Apple gets closer to US$3 trillion market value
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

04 Jan 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 01:37AM)
Apple Inc on Monday inched closer to US$3 trillion in market value with the iPhone maker's shares gaining on the first day of trading this year.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

The company's shares were up 2.2per cent at US$181.56 in mid-day trading. It needs to hit US$182.86 to reach the milestone.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

