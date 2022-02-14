Logo
Apple given fourth Dutch fine in App Store dispute
FILE PHOTO: Logo at an Apple store in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

14 Feb 2022 10:47PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:47PM)
AMSTERDAM : The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

