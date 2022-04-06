Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple to host annual developers' conference online for third year in a row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple to host annual developers' conference online for third year in a row

Apple to host annual developers' conference online for third year in a row

Apple employees work in an Apple Store at the Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

06 Apr 2022 01:13AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 01:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will host its annual developers' conference in an online format for the third year in a row, from June 6 to June 10.

The iPhone maker is expected to provide updates on new software, including the iOS 16, at the conference.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance. The event was moved completely online for the first time in June 2020 due to the pandemic. It was held in an online-only format last year too.

This year, however, the company said it will host developers and students at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online attendees.

Apple released its low-cost version of iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event last month.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us