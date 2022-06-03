Logo
Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

03 Jun 2022 06:18AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 06:18AM)
:Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-02/apple-to-improve-working-hours-for-retail-staff-after-union-push?utm_source=twitter&utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&sref=ZoyErlU1 on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker said it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.

Source: Reuters

