Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News

:Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-02/apple-to-improve-working-hours-for-retail-staff-after-union-push?utm_source=twitter&utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&sref=ZoyErlU1 on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker said it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.