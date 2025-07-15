Logo
Apple invests $500 million in rare earths mine operator MP Materials
FILE PHOTO: A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

15 Jul 2025 08:08PM
Apple said on Tuesday it would invest $500 million into rare earths mine operator MP Materials, as the iPhone maker seeks to localize its mineral supply chain.

Source: Reuters
