Business

Apple Japan hit with US$98 million in back taxes: Nikkei
Apple Japan hit with US$98 million in back taxes: Nikkei

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

27 Dec 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 02:18AM)
Apple's Japan unit is being charged ¥13 billion (US$97.82 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo for bulk sales of iPhoneS and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei reported on Monday (Dec 26) citing sources.

According to the newspaper, bulk purchases of iPhones by foreign shoppers were discovered at some Apple stores with at least one transaction involving an individual buying hundreds of handsets at once and the store missed taxing at least one possible reseller.

Japan allows tourists staying less than six months to buy items without paying the 10 per cent consumption tax, but the exemption does not apply to purchases for the purpose of resale.

Apple Japan is believed to have filed an amended tax return according to Nikkei. The company did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

The iPhone maker's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook visited Japan earlier this month and announced that the company had invested more than US$100 billion in its Japanese supply network over the last five years.

Source: Reuters

