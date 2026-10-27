Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI

Oct 27 : Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac powered by its latest M6 chip, touting faster performance for running AI tasks directly on the devices.

Here are more details:

• The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the iMac starts at $1,499

• Customers can pre-order the two products from Wednesday in 35 countries and regions, including the US, with availability starting November 6

• Apple said the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics and up to 25 per cent faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

• The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model, Apple said

• The launches come a day before Apple hosts a "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28, which Bloomberg News has reported is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro