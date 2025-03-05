Logo
Business

Apple launches new MacBook Air models with latest M4 chip
Apple launches new MacBook Air models with latest M4 chip

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

05 Mar 2025 10:05PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 10:13PM)
Apple on Wednesday unveiled new MacBook Air models, which run on the M4 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence features at a lower price point, as the company looks to persuade customers to upgrade their devices and spur sales.

The base model of the new laptops will be priced at $999, which is $100 cheaper than the outgoing generation of the devices. Pre-orders will begin on Wednesday and the devices would be available in-store from March 12.

The introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers is expected to help drive a recovery in the PC market this year after a post-pandemic slump.

Apple's Mac sales hit $8.99 billion in the holiday quarter, above analysts' estimate of $7.96 billion, according to data complied by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
