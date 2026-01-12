Logo
Apple leads global smartphone market with 20% share in 2025, says Counterpoint
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A person uses a phone to capture iPhones on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

12 Jan 2026 02:47PM
Jan 12 : ‌Global smartphone shipments rose 2 per cent year-on-year in 2025, lifted by stronger demand and economic (?) momentum in emerging markets, Counterpoint Research said on Monday.

Apple led the market with a 20 per cent ‌share, the largest among the ‌top five brands, supported by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, said Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra.

Manufacturers pulled ‍shipments forward early in the year to get ahead of tariffs, but the effect eased as 2025 progressed, leaving second-half volumes ​largely unaffected, the ‌firm said.

Samsung ranked second with a 19 per cent share on modest shipment ​growth, while Xiaomi placed third with a 13 per cent ⁠share, backed by ‌steady demand in emerging markets.

The global ​smartphone market is expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages and ‍rising component costs, as chipmakers prioritise AI ⁠data centres over handsets, Counterpoint research director ​Tarun Pathak said. 

(Reporting ‌by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Source: Reuters
