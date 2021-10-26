Logo
Business

Apple likely to face DOJ Antitrust suit- The Information
Business

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

26 Oct 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 04:59AM)
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of Apple Inc in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, The Information reported on Monday.

Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the report theinformation.com/articles/apple-very-likely-to-face-doj-antitrust-suit said, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation.

The investigation is very "likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux," according to the report.

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

