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Apple names insider Steve Smith as new M&A chief, memo shows
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Apple names insider Steve Smith as new M&A chief, memo shows

Apple names insider Steve Smith as new M&A chief, memo shows

An Apple logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Oct 2026 03:20AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 03:46AM)
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Oct 8 : Apple appointed insider Steve Smith as head of mergers and acquisitions, while moving Adrian Perica to its services division, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Perica, a more than 17-year veteran of Apple's M&A and corporate development function, also took oversight of iCloud, Fitness+ and News, among other businesses, in 2023, the memo written by services chief Eddy Cue said.

Here are some details:

• Perica will now dedicate his efforts entirely to the services leadership team and report to Cue, the memo said

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• Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the move, which marks one of the latest management shifts under new CEO John Ternus

• "We have big plans for services and I'm thrilled to be getting more of Adrian's time," Cue wrote in the memo

• Smith will report to Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh, the memo said

• The company is also promoting Carson Oliver to vice president of the App Store, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development earlier in the day

• Shares of Apple were up about 1.4 per cent on Thursday

Source: Reuters
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