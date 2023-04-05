Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

FILE PHOTO: A salesperson walks past an advertisement at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

05 Apr 2023 08:13PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 09:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU: Apple Inc is set to open its first official retail store in India's financial hub of Mumbai, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday (Apr 5).

The Cupertino, California-based company launched an online retail store in India in 2020. Its 2021 plans for the launch of an offline retail store in the country were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple products have been sold in India for years on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as well as through resellers.

India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, with nearly 700 million smartphone users.

Some products in Apple's catalogue, including iPhones, are assembled in India by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

Around US$9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, and iPhones accounted for more than 50 per cent of that, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Apple India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.