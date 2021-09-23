Logo
Apple to pay bonuses of up to US$ 1,000 to store employees - Bloomberg News
23 Sep 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 05:28AM)
Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as US$1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will give out US$1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get US$500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive US$200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever. (https://reut.rs/3EKndyI)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

