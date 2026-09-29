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Apple plans engineering-focused overhaul under Ternus, Bloomberg News reports
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Business

Apple plans engineering-focused overhaul under Ternus, Bloomberg News reports

Apple plans engineering-focused overhaul under Ternus, Bloomberg News reports
New Apple CEO John Ternus reacts on stage as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Apple plans engineering-focused overhaul under Ternus, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
29 Sep 2026 11:26PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2026 11:38PM)
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Sept 29 : Apple's new chief executive officer, John Ternus, is moving to overhaul the iPhone maker with a greater focus on engineering, in an effort to accelerate product development, broaden its range of devices and create a leaner organization, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The early ideas under consideration include relying less on traditional spring and fall product release schedules and eliminating some middle-management positions to reduce the layers separating engineers from senior executives, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The report said there are cost-cutting efforts in motion and that Ternus is also seeking new sources of revenue and ways to generate more money from existing products.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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