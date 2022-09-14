Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei

Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. Picture taken August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
14 Sep 2022 11:46AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC's latest chip producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks next year, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://s.nikkei.com/3eMNG6i)

The A17 will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone lineup slated for release in 2023, it added.

The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the same.

The chipmaker controls about 54 per cent of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms including Apple and Qualcomm Inc.

Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.