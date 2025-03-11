Apple preparing for a major software overhaul, Bloomberg News reports

Apple is preparing a major overhaul of its software, due later this year, which will change the look of the operating systems and the interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the effort.

The revamp, which is loosely based on Vision Pro's software, would include a style update of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons, the report said. Vision Pro is Apple's mixed-reality headset.

The potential software overhaul comes a week after the iPhone maker launched a new iPad Air and MacBook Air with artificial intelligence features to boost the appeal of its devices.

The company is planning to simplify the way users navigate and control their devices as part of the push, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple plans to highlight the new software at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and a key goal of the overhaul is to make its different operating systems look similar and more consistent.