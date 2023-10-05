Logo
Business

Apple releases software update to resolve iPhone 15 overheating issue
Apple releases software update to resolve iPhone 15 overheating issue

FILE PHOTO: People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 01:27AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 01:33AM)
:Apple said on Wednesday it had released a software update to address an issue, which causes its latest iPhones to run warmer than expected.

The update to the iOS 17 software includes "important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected," an Apple spokesperson said.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple has said that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

Source: Reuters

