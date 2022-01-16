Logo
Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster: Report

Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster: Report

A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

16 Jan 2022 02:59AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 03:14AM)
Apple will require retail and corporate employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, The Verge reported on Saturday (Jan 15), citing an internal email.

Starting Jan. 24, unvaccinated employees or those who haven't submitted proof of vaccination will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple workplaces, the report said. The Verge said it was not immediately clear if the testing requirement applies to both corporate and retail employees.

"Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," the memo read, according to The Verge.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many companies in the US have been strengthening their COVID-19 rules, mandating vaccination and delaying back-to-office plans as the Omicron variant increases infections across the country.

This week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices. It also delayed US office reopenings to Mar 28, from an earlier plan of Jan 31.

Alphabet's Google on Friday said it was temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering its US offices.

A report by The Information said Amazon has offered its US warehouse workers S$40 to get a booster shot.

Source: Reuters

