Apple to restore TikTok on US app store, Bloomberg News reports

:Apple will restore ByteDance-owned TikTok on its U.S. App Store on Thursday following a directive from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple confirmed to Bloomberg News that the app will return Thursday evening.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of the popular short-video app that was slated to be shuttered on Jan. 19.

However, even after the order, TikTok remained unavailable on Apple and Google app stores in the U.S.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.