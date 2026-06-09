Apple rolls out new, AI-powered Siri at annual WWDC 

CUPERTINO, California, June 8 : Apple on Monday unveiled a new, AI-powered version of Siri that is capable of analyzing what is on the device screen and reaching out to the web for more information, rolling out a long-awaited overhaul of its popular voice assistant.

Called "Siri AI," the software will also have its own dedicated app, Apple said at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Siri AI has what Apple called "broad world knowledge" that allows it to present the user with more details from the internet for a query.

Users will also be able to refer back to a previous Siri conversation, and the assistant will be able to find bits of information like a friend's address sent in a message, even if that information was not formally saved, Apple executives said.

"Truly helpful AI must be centered around you and your needs," Apple software chief Craig Federighi said. "This means integrating AI deep into the products you use every day, grounding it in your personal context and the apps you rely on, and designing it with privacy at every step. This is our vision for Apple Intelligence."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the WWDC this year will center on Apple Intelligence and Siri.

"AI is incredibly powerful technology with the potential to shape society in profound ways, and with proper care, unlock meaningful benefits for people everywhere. Still, some appear to be racing forward, seemingly pursuing AI for the sake of AI, without clear regard for the people," Federighi said.

Apple's new iOS 27 operating system will extend back to iPhone 11 models, the company said, adding that the next version of its MacOS will be called "Golden Gate."

NEW CHILD SAFETY UPDATES

Apple also announced several updates to its child-safety features on Monday.

The new parental controls will, by default, allow children to access only the apps that are allowed by parents, the company said. Apple also said it is introducing a new "ask to browse" feature that will require children to seek permission for every new website they visit.

Apple said it is also adding new features to blur, by default, images of gore in messaging apps and alert parents, building on earlier tools that took such steps for images containing nudity.

The company said it was working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to create a guide for parents that helps them establish healthy digital habits for their children.

APPLE'S AI CHALLENGE

Apple has been seeking to close a gap with rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which have moved faster to embed “agentic” AI — software that can carry out complex tasks — into everyday computing.

The question is how far Apple is willing to go. The company has long kept tight control over its software and user data, and has taken a cautious approach to AI, leaning in part on partnerships, including with Google’s Gemini models, to power new capabilities.

That caution contrasts with competitors betting on AI agents that could eventually replace traditional apps and reshape how people use their devices. Rivals such as Microsoft have teased a future where AI "agents" supersede traditional operating systems and apps, and Nvidia is working with PC makers to offer laptops that would directly target Apple's own high-end MacBooks.

"Agents are critical, as they can potentially become the primary touch point of how consumers interact with their devices," said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research. "The era of Agentic AI may pan out very differently from the way we think, but it's too big a risk to miss out and Apple must follow swiftly."

APPLE'S SPENDING PIVOT

Apple’s slower approach, though, has meant the company has so far avoided the massive spending on data centers seen at rivals. But it may now be shifting gears, with financial chief Kevan Parekh saying on Apple's latest earnings conference call that the company would end its longtime goal of returning its spare cash directly to shareholders, signaling room for greater investment.

But in chasing AI, Apple possesses something held by few of its rivals: powerful chips in many of its phones and laptops that can run AI agents for free because consumers already paid for the computing power when they purchased the device. Apple also has a massive trove of personal data sitting on iPhones.