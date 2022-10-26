Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple says iMessage, FaceTime facing issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple says iMessage, FaceTime facing issues

Apple says iMessage, FaceTime facing issues

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Oct 2022 12:22AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 01:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc's iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime were facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on Tuesday (Oct 25) after users reported problems sending and receiving messages.

More than 7,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.

#imessagedown was trending on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets and several users posting memes about the outage.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.