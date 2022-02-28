Logo
Apple says it has complied with Dutch watchdog: Letter
A person is silhouetted against a logo sign of the Apple Store in the Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Jan 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

28 Feb 2022 04:23PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 05:05PM)
AMSTERDAM: Apple argued in a letter to the Dutch consumer watchdog obtained by Reuters on Monday (Feb 28) that it has complied with an order to open its App Store to alternative payment providers for dating apps in the Netherlands.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has levied five separate weekly US$5.7 million fines against Apple for failure to comply with the order, saying that Apple's proposed solutions put an unfair burden on developers.

The letter from Apple to the ACM dated Feb 28 said the solution it has offered would require only a "minor technical change" with no additional costs.

Source: Reuters/zl

