Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple says it remains worried about risks of EU Digital Markets Act
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple says it remains worried about risks of EU Digital Markets Act

Apple says it remains worried about risks of EU Digital Markets Act

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 05:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Apple on Wednesday said it remained concerned about privacy and security risks it sees in the new EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), after the European Commission had designated it and five other major tech companies as "gatekeepers" of online services.

"Our focus will be on how we mitigate these impacts and continue to deliver the very best products and services to our European customers," Apple said in a statement.

Businesses labeled gatekeepers under the DMA will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

Microsoft said it accepted its designation as gatekeeper, while it welcomed the commission's decision to open an investigation into a possible exemption of Microsoft's services Bing, Edge and Microsoft Ads from the DMA.

Facebook parent company Meta said it was evaluating the commission's designation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.