Apple services hit by outage for second day in a row
FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Mar 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 06:33AM)
Apple Inc services including Apple Music, Mac and mobile App Stores faced outages on Tuesday, according to the company's system status page, for the second straight day.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

Services facing issues also include Apple Books, Apple Card, iCloud Web Apps, Weather and Podcasts.

Apple said some users may not be able to use Apple Card for web transactions, apply on the web, or access card.apple.com.

On Monday, Apple Music, iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down briefly, according to Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from sources including user-submitted errors.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

