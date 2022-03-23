Logo
Apple services including App Store resume after outage for second straight day
Apple services including App Store resume after outage for second straight day

FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Mar 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 07:37AM)
:Apple Inc's Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services on Tuesday, after facing outages for a second consecutive day, according to the company's system status page.

Tuesday's outage also affected Mac App Store, users of Apple Card, Apple Books, iCloud Web Apps and Weather. The outage on Monday affected 11 of Apple's services, including Arcade and Maps.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages on both days, but Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS - an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday's outage.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

