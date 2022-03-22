Apple services including music, TV resume after outages

Apple said all its services, including the App Store, Apple TV and Apple Music, have resumed following an outage that started late afternoon on Monday.

Nearly a dozen Apple services were down for thousands of users.

The company's system status page had showed 11 outages including podcasts, music and arcade. It said Apple was investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.

Users also flagged issues with "find my iPhone", Apple store, maps and support.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

The company was responding to affected users on Twitter but it was unclear what caused the outages.

Bloomberg News reported that Apple's corporate staff working from home and retail workers were also facing issues. The outage delayed product repairs, pickups and limited workers' access to internal websites, the report said.

According to the report, Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS - an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

In a number of incidents last year, DNS issues caused widespread outages on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, and brought down websites of airlines and banks for several hours.