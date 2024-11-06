Apple set to face fine under EU's landmark Digital Markets Act, sources say

:Apple is set to be fined by the European Union's antitrust regulators under the bloc's landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, making it the first company to be sanctioned, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The regulators charged in June that the iPhone maker had breached the bloc's tech rules. The charge against Apple was the first by the Commission under its Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The fine is likely to come this month although the timing could still change, the sources said.

Apple also faces an investigation into new fees imposed on app developers. DMA violations could result in a fine of as much as 10 per cent of a company's global annual turnover.

Apple declined to comment. The European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg first reported on Apple's imminent EU fine earlier on Tuesday.