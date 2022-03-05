Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple sets Apr 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple sets Apr 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report

Apple sets Apr 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store, U.S., January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

05 Mar 2022 12:59AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 01:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple has set Apr 11 as the deadline for US corporate employees to return to office, Bloomberg News reported on Friday (Mar 4).

The iPhone maker has been attempting to bring employees back to office since June last year, but had postponed the move several times as COVID-19 cases rose through autumn and the winter of 2021.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by Apr 11, according to the report, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The memo said that by three weeks after Apr 11, staff will be required to work twice a week from office and from May 23, at least three days a week, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease.

Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its US, UK and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID concerns.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Thursday that the company is ready to fully open up business travel and all its offices around the world, however, said it would be the employees' choice on where they work.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us