Apple sets Apr 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report

Apple has set Apr 11 as the deadline for US corporate employees to return to office, Bloomberg News reported on Friday (Mar 4).

The iPhone maker has been attempting to bring employees back to office since June last year, but had postponed the move several times as COVID-19 cases rose through autumn and the winter of 2021.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by Apr 11, according to the report, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The memo said that by three weeks after Apr 11, staff will be required to work twice a week from office and from May 23, at least three days a week, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease.

Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its US, UK and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID concerns.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Thursday that the company is ready to fully open up business travel and all its offices around the world, however, said it would be the employees' choice on where they work.