Business

Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India: Bloomberg News






A salesperson speaks to a customer at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India September 1, 2021. Picture taken September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

09 Mar 2023 06:08AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 06:31AM)
Apple is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said. 

The iPhone maker, in a recent earnings call, said India had a record quarterly revenue and strong double-digit growth year-over-year.

Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report.

Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Source: Reuters

