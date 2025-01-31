Apple shares rise in Europe after upbeat sales outlook

LONDON : Shares in Apple rose 2.5 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday after results the day before, as the company forecast relatively strong sales growth in the current quarter, a sign it will recover from a dip in iPhone sales.

The firm said iPhone sales were $69.14 billion for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 28, slightly below expectations, but said it sees sales for the current quarter rising by low- to mid-single digits.

Apple shares rose 3.2 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday, having ended the day's regular session down 0.7 per cent.