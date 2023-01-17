Logo
Business

Apple launches new MacBooks Pros in rare January launch, price to start at S$2899
Business

Apple launches new MacBooks Pros in rare January launch, price to start at S$2899

Apple launches new MacBooks Pros in rare January launch, price to start at S$2899

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France on Sept 17, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

17 Jan 2023 10:18PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 10:56PM)
Apple on Tuesday (Jan 17) unveiled new MacBooks powered with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made in-house, in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event. 

The new MacBook Pro's performance is six times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro, according to Apple.

For the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch, prices start from S$2899, while the base price for the Pro 16-inch model starts at S$3599. Orders start on Jan 19 and they will be available on Feb 3, as stated on Apple Singapore's website.

The Mac Mini starts at S$849, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and comes in two new versions, powered by the M2 chip and the M2 Pro chip. Orders start on Jan 30.

The company traditionally has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

 

Source: Reuters

