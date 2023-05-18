Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple slashes sales estimates of its headset - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple slashes sales estimates of its headset - Bloomberg News

Apple slashes sales estimates of its headset - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

18 May 2023 10:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc has lowered sales estimates for its long-awaited mixed-reality headsets by about two-thirds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone-maker had initially hoped to sell about 3 million units a year, but has now pared back those estimates to about 1 million, and then to 900,000 units, the report said.

The company is set to hold a developers' conference on June 5, where it is expected to present the product, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The mixed-reality headset, which can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world, is widely anticipated to be Apple's next major product.

The headset is expected to cost around $3,000, Bloomberg News had reported in February. Meta Platform Inc's Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset is priced at about $1,000.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.