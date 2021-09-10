Apple to spend over US$ 500 million on marketing Apple TV+ -The Information

Apple Inc plans to spend more than US$500 million on marketing its streaming service, Apple TV+, this year, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker also intends to significantly increase its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week in 2022, more than double its pace this year, according to The Information, which cited another person familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple's move to splurge on content and marketing comes as it tries to fiercely compete with established players, including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

