Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple starts testing 3D printers to make smartwatch casings - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple starts testing 3D printers to make smartwatch casings - Bloomberg News

Apple starts testing 3D printers to make smartwatch casings - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 02:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple is testing 3D printers to make the steel frames of some of its upcoming smartwatches, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The production technique would render obsolete the need to cut parts of metal into the product's shape, reducing the time it takes to make the devices and also helping the environment, according to the report.

The approach has the potential to streamline Apple's supply chain and if the tests with the Apple watches are successful, the company will look to use the technology on more products over the next several years, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

The company also plans to apply the process to its titanium Ultra watch, but the shift isn't planned until 2024, the report said.

Apple is set to host their fall event on Sept. 12, where analysts believe the world's most valuable company will unveil a new line of smartwatches and iPhones.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.