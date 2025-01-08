Apple still barred from selling iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite investment deal, minister says
JAKARTA : Apple still cannot sell its iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite striking a deal to build a local production facility, as it has not met domestic content rules, the industry minister said on Wednesday.
Last year, Indonesia banned iPhone 16 sales after Apple failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold domestically should comprise at least 35 per cent locally-made parts.
Source: Reuters
