Apple store workers in Atlanta file for first union election: Bloomberg Law
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 Apr 2022 02:27AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 03:14AM)
Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta plan to become the first in the United States to file for a union election, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday.

The proposed union would include 107 workers at an Apple store in Cumberland Mall in northwest Atlanta, the report said.

The effort is backed by the Communications Workers of America under a broader campaign to organise tech employees and would be called Apple Workers Union, according to the report, which cited internal materials.

Apple and the Communications Workers of America did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Unionisation efforts are gaining momentum at large US corporations, including Amazon.com and Starbucks. US workers and labour groups filed 57 per cent more petitions to be represented by unions in the last six months, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Source: Reuters

