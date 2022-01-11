Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S Korea - regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S Korea - regulator

Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S Korea - regulator

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

11 Jan 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 02:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday that Apple had submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) had requested Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google to submit compliance plans after the bill was passed in August last year. The law went into effect in September.

Google announced its plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea in November to comply with the amended Telecommunication Business Act, dubbed the "anti-Google law https://www.reuters.com/technology/skoreas-parliament-passes-bill-curb-google-apple-commission-dominance-2021-08-31".

"Apple has a great deal of respect for Korea's laws and a strong history of collaboration with the country's talented app developers ... We look forward to working with the KCC and our developer community on a solution that benefits our Korean users," Apple said in a statement.

The KCC said Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for a lower service fee versus the current 30per cent commissions.

Apple did not provide details, such as timeline of when the change will take effect or commission fee rates, but it plans to discuss further details with the KCC, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us