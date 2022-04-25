Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories: Report

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories: Report

A poster with a logo of Foxconn is seen at the IEEE Global Communications Conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

25 Apr 2022 07:43AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 07:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday (Apr 25).

The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Foxconn Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us