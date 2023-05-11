Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit falls 56% y/y, worse than forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit falls 56% y/y, worse than forecasts

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit falls 56% y/y, worse than forecasts

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

11 May 2023 02:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Thursday a 56 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit, as global economic woes hurt demand for smart consumer electronics.

The Taiwanese company, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the January-March quarter fell to T$12.8 billion ($417.17 million) from T$29.45 billion in the same period the previous year.

It was much worse than an average forecast of T$29.18 billion profit from 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 30.6830 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.