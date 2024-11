TAIPEI : Apple supplier Foxconn reported on Thursday a 14 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit, driven by strong AI server demand.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported net profit for the July-September quarter rose to T$49.3 billion ($1.5 billion) from T$43.1 billion in the same period the previous year, according to Reuters calculations.

The profit beat analysts' average estimate of T$46.3 billion.

($1 = 32.5590 Taiwan dollars)