Apple supplier IQE sees annual revenue within market view

British semiconductor company IQE expects its revenue for the fiscal year 2025 to align with market expectations, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it was focusing on the potential sale of its Taiwan operations.

"Global markets are being impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty and as a result, some end customer demand is being fulfilled with existing inventory," the company said.

This was visible in the first quarter, but is expected to be corrected in the second half of the year, it added.

IQE, a supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products used in iPhone's facial recognition sensors, said there is currently no direct impact to the company from the U.S. tariffs.

The company, which confirmed Jutta Meier as CEO on Tuesday, is expected to report revenue between 115.1 million pounds ($151.9 million) to 123 million pounds in the current fiscal year to March 2026, according to a company-provided consensus.

It reported 118 million pounds in revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025.

($1 = 0.7578 pounds)